K-State’s Josh Rivas declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kansas State offensive lineman Josh Rivas gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas State offensive lineman Josh Rivas gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State offensive lineman Josh Rivas announced on social media he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

The senior guard was named a 2019 Second Team All-Big 12 selection. He has been an integral part in paving the way for Deuce Vaughn to rush for the third most rushing yards in the Big 12 (1404 rushing yards).

“To the K-State family, I want to start off by thanking Coach Snyder and Coach Dickey for the role they had in shaping me into the player and the man I am today,” Rivas said in a statement to Twitter.

“I would also like to thank Coach Klieman and Coach Riley for helping me as a player and as a man. I want to thank my teammates for always believing in me. I would also like to thank my family for always pushing me to be my very best. I have memories from K-State that I will always remember.”

“At this time, I will be signing with PSM and declaring for the 2022 NFL draft. Again thank you K-State for everything you gave me when I first stepped onto campus 5 years ago. EMAW.”

Rivas is a native of Hutchinson, Kansas.

