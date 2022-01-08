Hundreds of swimmers are ready to dive back into normalcy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Competitors ages 5-18 across the state of Kansas came to Topeka for the first swim meet of the year.

“We think it’s a great opportunity for them to learn disciplines of ambitious and goals and challenging them to compete against other great athletes,” said Marc Schrader, TSA.

With Covid-19 the athletes were ready to dive back into normalcy.

“We all have been tied up with the Covid thing for the past couple of years so being to go back to competition and challenging each other for the personal best. This is what this meet represents,” he said.

The Topeka Swim Association says they are also taking protections to make this is a safe event.

“We have to wear masks and we are operating at half capacity so normally we would have 1,600 people in this facility, we are operating under 800 for each session. We are practicing social distancing and swimmers are wearing their masks all the way to the swim blocks before they swim,” he said.

This year’s event was hosted at Capitol Federal Natatorium, and after every meet, the Topeka Swim Association make it their mission to keep the competition in Topeka.

“Every swim team has to bid on meets and it’s not guaranteed we get to have it every year so we get back focused on how we are going to bid for this and ensure we can host this every January and after that, it takes several months. The board the seven or eight of us make sure we have the right volunteers, the right food or snacks and to make sure the swimmers can come and have a comfortable environment.”

Schrader says hosting the meet, is an opportunity for Topeka as a whole.

“It brings a lot into the economy as well, I was talking to a lot of parents as well and they are staying at some of the newer hotels and eating at some of the smaller local businesses as well, it can bring in over a thousand of people into Topeka to help with the economy,” Schrader said.

