Exhibit dates for Topeka Dino Days announced as tickets go on sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As exhibit dates for Topeka Dino Days are announced, tickets for core exhibits have gone on sale as well.

“Wow! Our months of planning are finally being realized, and let me tell you - it feels fantastic,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “In less than a month, people from across the region will be traveling to our capital city to experience Topeka Dino Days first-hand. We encourage locals and visitors alike to purchase their tickets soon, and we can’t wait to play host to dinosaur enthusiasts from far and wide.”

Core exhibits, which require tickets for admission, include:

SUE: The T. rex Experience ” at Great Overland Station (Feb. 4 - May 1)

“Dinosaurs Alive! Created by Dino Don Inc.” at The Topeka Zoo (March 10 - June 30)

“Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies” at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center (Feb. 24 - May 30)

Visit Topeka said “SUE: The T. rex Experience” features a one-of-a-kind narrated show and realistic computer-animated scenes, which allow viewers to travel back in time and journey through the Hell Creek Formation in South Dakota. Touchable fossil replicas, scent stations and naturalistic soundscapes create an immersive, multi-sensory experience.

“Dinosaurs Alive! Created by Dino Don Inc.” is described by Visit Topeka as a captivating adventure that features 18 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that move and make sounds, just like the prehistoric creatures that used to roam the planet.

Visit Topeka said “Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies” will offer a rare and exciting look at the life of dinosaurs through exploration of their eggs, nests and young. Visitors will also have a chance to learn about and view a collection of real dinosaur eggs from around the world.

Tickets can be bought for individual exhibits or all three, as a combination ticket is available for a 10% discount on general admission pricing for each experience.

Visit Topeka said it also encourages visitors to start their Dino Days journey at the Topeka Visitors Center, 715 S. Kansas Ave., where Base Camp will be located. It is free to stop by the base camp, where visitors can gear up for their adventure, grab Dino Days swag and interact with a full-size cast of an Allosaurus.

To purchase tickets for Topeka Dino Days, click HERE or HERE.

