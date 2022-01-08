Advertisement

Electrical fire causes Cortez Light Show to be canceled in 2022

Cortez Holiday Light Show Electrical Fire damage.
Cortez Holiday Light Show Electrical Fire damage.(Cortez Holiday Light Show Facebook)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Facebook Post, the Cortez Light Show will be canceled in 2022 after an electrical fire caused damages to their light show system.

The Facebook post says, “This isn’t something easy to write but, during the process of taking the lights down, it was discovered that we had an electrical fire on the night of 1/4/22. This caused a great deal of damage and unfortunately, I do not have the funds to replace the items lost. At this time, we will not have the show in 2022. I deeply apologize. -Louie”

The Cortez family held their annual Holiday Light Show ceremony in November in front of hundreds of people.

The light show has been happening every holiday season since 2008.

They have not posted a GoFundMe or any other fundraising page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christa Evans
GoFundMe setup for Wamego woman shot by toddler
A man was rescued from a burning mobile home early Friday at 1328 N.E. Quincy in North Topeka,...
Man rescued from burning mobile home in North Topeka
Ryan Ashlock , William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Jennifer Parks, Esther Schwemmer,...
8 Kansans federally indicted in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol
Seth Ramsey, 19
Kansas man arrested for abuse of 2-month-old daughter
Vehicles lined up Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at a drive-thru COVID testing site outside the Curtis...
KS COVID surge continues with another single-day new case record

Latest News

FILE
Kentucky man sentenced to probation, restitution after he diverted investment for personal use
Topeka Dino Days
Exhibit dates for Topeka Dino Days announced as tickets go on sale
Arnold King, 24
KC police looking for driver who took off after crash that killed mom and hospitalized 2 young kids
FILE
14-year-old arrested after police chase with three other juveniles in stolen car