Electrical fire causes Cortez Light Show to be canceled in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Facebook Post, the Cortez Light Show will be canceled in 2022 after an electrical fire caused damages to their light show system.

The Facebook post says, “This isn’t something easy to write but, during the process of taking the lights down, it was discovered that we had an electrical fire on the night of 1/4/22. This caused a great deal of damage and unfortunately, I do not have the funds to replace the items lost. At this time, we will not have the show in 2022. I deeply apologize. -Louie”

The Cortez family held their annual Holiday Light Show ceremony in November in front of hundreds of people.

The light show has been happening every holiday season since 2008.

They have not posted a GoFundMe or any other fundraising page.

