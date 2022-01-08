Driver turns himself in days after passenger fights deputy for getaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Days after a passenger in a Wednesday traffic stop distracted a deputy with a fight so the driver could get away, the driver of the car has turned himself in.

Just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Patrick C. Morere turned himself in to deputies. He was then interviewed by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Morere was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for driving under the influence interference with law enforcement, improper driving on a laned roadway and failure to signal a turn.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on SW Topeka Blvd. when the blue Mercedes C300′s driver and passenger attempted to exit the car on multiple occasions.

The passenger was identified as Tony M. Gant. Jr., 39, of Topeka, exited the vehicle and refused to follow any commands, he then initiated a physical fight with the deputy.

During the fight, which led to the arrest of Gant, the driver, later identified as Morere, ran from the scene.

Gant was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Wednesday for felony battery against a law enforcement officer and interference with law enforcement.

A 32-year-old female passenger was also in the car and was interviewed and released from the scene.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.

