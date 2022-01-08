Downloading apps like Venmo, Cash App and Pay Pal can increase your chances of getting scammed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Downloading apps like Paypal, Venmo, Cash App, and Zelle, also adds opportunities to your phone to get scammed.

“Scammers are taking advantage of this by creating scenarios where they tell you there is something wrong with your account or pose as a friend requesting money. It is really important to make sure when you send any more to anyone that the money you are sending the handle to is correct,” said Denise Groene.

The Better Business Bureau says pay attention to the app settings on your device.

“So for example a lot of these digital wallets have settings where you can only send more to sends or family and that is a way to protect you.”

Groene with the BBB says hackers like to “Phish”, they may send thousands of emails pretending to be the company and will ask for personal information. She says companies will notify you if there is a problem with your account directly in the app and will never send an email.

“Cash App or any digital wallet will never reach out to you and ask you for information on your account so we have seen reports on our digital tracker where it shows a company. Let’s say Cash App calls someone and asks for information about their bank account or a fishy email where they may ask you to reset your password or information about your login,” she said.

Groene says prevention is your best protection.

“When you are setting up a digital wallet consider putting in your credit card instead of your bank account, while some of these apps do charge an additional fee to use a credit card, but you have more consumer protection. So if things do go wrong and you’re using your bank account they have direct access to your funds,” she said.

