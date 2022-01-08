Advertisement

Community in mourning after KHP loses K9 Jaxx

KHP K9 Jaxx
KHP K9 Jaxx(KHP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community is in mourning after the Kansas Highway Patrol was notified that K9 Jaxx passed away.

Kansas Highway Patrol says it was notified by Trooper Gray, who is on military leave, that Jaxx, a KHP K9, has passed away.

“I wanted to let the Troop D family know that Jaxx, unfortunately, passed away due to medical and quality of life issues,” said Trooper Gray.

“I wanted to let you know so you could get the word out, I feel like he deserves that. You learn early as a K9 handler that they do all the work and we are just along for the ride. Being a Trooper, nothing was more gratifying than just being on the opposite end of Jaxx’s leash and watching him work.”

