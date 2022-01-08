Advertisement

Chilly weather for the ‘first day’ hike at Tuttle Creek State Park

By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - State Parks across northeast Kansas postponed the annual ‘First Day’ hike events to be held last weekend, due to the forecasted snowy weather.

More than 50 children and adults met at the Tuttle Creek State Park office for hot chocolate, coffee, free t-shirts, and prizes before heading out on the hike.

“The weather is much better; we’ve got a decent sized crowd gathering and just glad to be outside getting people back in nature.” Tuttle Creek State Park, Park Manager, Levi Gantenbein says.

Many wore hats, gloves, and heavy coats to stay warm while enjoying the outdoors on the 2-mile family friendly hike.

“Start the new year, come out and stretch the legs, and just be together, be happy we’re doing something, and doing something outside, enjoying, hopefully get to see some birds.” Manhattan Parks and Recreation, Recreation Supervisor, Ryan McKee says.

First day hikes are just one way for people to start the new year off being active and spending time outdoors.

“I look forward to a great hike today and hope everybody has a great time.” McKee says.

Tuttle Creek State Park trails are open year-round, but visitors will need a State Park vehicle permit to enter.

