Avoid house fires with alternative heating methods this winter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Red Cross says it’s already on pace to see fire responses increase this year by as much as 5%.

The American Red Cross of Kansas has responded to more than a dozen house fires already this year and the Topeka Fire Department says they’ve battled three house fires this past week.

“Winter weather always brings on a surge, bringing out the space heaters turning on the fireplaces utilizing our kitchen stoves just to keep the home warm,” said Linda Medford with American Red Cross.

Officials say you could cause a fire trying to keep warm during the winter weather.

“Occasionally we’ll see overloaded outlets from holiday decorations and electronics they get plugged into it but most generally a space heater or heating equipment is the number one cause of our fires during the wintertime,” said Alan Stahl with the Topeka Fire Department.

The Manhattan Fire Department agreed to say that one other leading cause of fires is home heating in the wintertime.

The American Red Cross of Kansas says it has responded to fires this week at both single-family and multi-family residences.

Topeka fire crews have been busy this first week of 2022 as well, “two within the last 24 hours, one of those was accidentally caused by heating equipment used inside the trailer but it was for outdoor use,” said Stahl.

There are steps you can take to stay safe and keep your home from becoming the next call.

“Some things are not meant to operate off of an extension cord so they will overheat, melt,” Medford explained. “Utilizing our kitchen stoves just to keep the home warm those all are or just prime candidates for catching fire if they’re not properly maintained.”

“Plug those space heaters directly into a wall outlet, don’t run the space heater while you’re asleep or when you leave the room, unplug it,” Powell added.

Most important: make sure you have working smoke detectors, replace batteries when needed, and practice your escape plan.

“The number one tip that I would say is to make sure that you have a working smoke arm inside of the area where you sleep at all times,” Stahl explained. He said Friday’s house fire did not have working smoke alarms and that individual has critical burns.

“It only takes two minutes for when a fire starts, for that smoke to overcome you. Make a plan too and make sure everyone in your household knows what that plan is. get low and go as fast as you can,” Medford emphasized.

Last year, the American Red Cross of Kansas responded to roughly 700 home fires across the state.

You can find more information about the American Red Cross of Kansas and more ways to keep safe over the winter holidays on its site.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.