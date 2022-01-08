14-year-old arrested after police chase with three other juveniles in stolen car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 14-year-old is behind bars after he started a police chase with an 11, 13, and 17-year-old in a stolen vehicle.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old male is in custody for allegedly fleeing ar attempting to elude and aggravated endangering a child after a car chase on Friday evening near NW Polk and NW Grant St.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a maroon 2007 Ford Focus. The Focus had been reported stolen out of Lawrence. The driver failed to stop and started a police chase.

Deputies said the chase continued through North Topeka. The responding deputy then performed a tactical vehicle intervention and ended the chase in an alley near NW Clay and NW Fillmore St.

The three occupants of the vehicle ran on foot and one passenger, an 11-year-old male, complied and stayed at the scene. The two other passengers, a 13-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were found. The driver, a 14-year-old male was taken into custody.

Deputies said the driver was booked into the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Dept. of Corrections for fleeing or attempting to elude, aggravated endangering a child, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Topeka Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol helped with the case. The incident is still under investigation.

