Water mains continue to burst in the cold

Crews working around the clock to make repairs
Water main being repaired at SW 17th and SW Hope streets
Water main being repaired at SW 17th and SW Hope streets
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple water mains have recently burst due to the frigid temperatures and repair crews are working constantly to get the water moving once again.

A water main break on SW 21st street just east of Gage in Topeka has closed the west bound lane forcing drivers to find an alternate route. That break has since been repaired and is waiting for the road to be resurfaced before completion, but crews were actively working on another water main break at SW 17th street and SW Hope Street. That water main break has resulted in SW 17th being fully closed between SW Sims and SW Hope.

Larry Shirley is a resident at the 17th and Hope main break and has dealt with these breaks in the past.

“I had my yard dug up several times for breaks,” says Shirley, “and one time I had three holes out here all at once and they finally killed this line and moved it across the street. Her’s has been dug up several times also over the past few years.”

Despite the commotion caused by the repairs, Shirley still passes along great thanks and appreciation for the crews working in the water in the cold conditions.

“You guys got to hand it to these guys to come out and do that stuff in the freezing cold because I wouldn’t do it.”

