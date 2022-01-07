Advertisement

Water-main break shuts down traffic at major west Topeka intersection

Officials said water-main breaks are affecting traffic at several locations in Topeka, including one reported Friday morning on S.W. 21st Street just west of Gage Boulevard on the city's west side.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two more water-main breaks are being reported Friday morning in Topeka.

• Officials said S.W. 21st is closed to westbound traffic west of S.W. Gage. All other directions at S.W. 21st and Gage are open.

Because of extreme temperatures and weather, the water-main break near S.W. 21st and Gage likely will take two to three weeks to repair.

Another water-main break has closed S.W. 17th Street between Sims and Hope on the city’s west side.

On Thursday, S.W. 17th Street in the same vicinity -- between McAlister on the east and Green Acres on the west -- was closed as crews worked to repair a water-main break.

Other water-main breaks this week that are affecting traffic in Topeka include the following locations:

• S.E. 29th between Cunningham and Monroe streets. Westbound lanes on S.W. 29th have been closed at that location and traffic has been shifted over to one-way in each direction in the eastbound lanes. A standard two- to three-week period repair time is expected, weather permitting.

• S.W. Oakley between 15th Street and Shadow Lane. That stretch of S.W. Oakley is closed as crews make repairs. A standard two- to three-week repair time is expected, weather permitting.

