TPD officers chip in to help family recover from Christmas Day theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Some Topeka officers were recognized for helping a family whose U-haul was stolen during a stop in Topeka on Christmas.

13 NEWS reported how a trailer was stolen, with all the family’s belongings, from a hotel parking lot Dec. 25 around 4:15 a.m.

The trailer was found in Wabaunsee county, but the family lost nearly $20,000 in belongings, including jewelry and guns.

During Tuesday’s Topeka City Council meeting, Councilman Mike Lesser shared that the officers who responded all chipped in money to give the family some help.

The officers did not want their names made public, but lesser felt they should be recognized..

