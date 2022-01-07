Advertisement

TPD officers chip in to help family recover from Christmas Day theft

TPD says this Uhaul truck was stolen on Christmas Day.
TPD says this Uhaul truck was stolen on Christmas Day.(Topeka Police Department)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Some Topeka officers were recognized for helping a family whose U-haul was stolen during a stop in Topeka on Christmas.

13 NEWS reported how a trailer was stolen, with all the family’s belongings, from a hotel parking lot Dec. 25 around 4:15 a.m.

The trailer was found in Wabaunsee county, but the family lost nearly $20,000 in belongings, including jewelry and guns.

During Tuesday’s Topeka City Council meeting, Councilman Mike Lesser shared that the officers who responded all chipped in money to give the family some help.

The officers did not want their names made public, but lesser felt they should be recognized..

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
105 E. Valley St., Wamego
Wamego woman critically injured in accidental shooting involving small child
Jeff Pierce pleaded not guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of...
Former Seaman teacher to change plea in child pornography case
21st and Topeka Blvd.
One taken to hospital following 21st and Topeka wreck

Latest News

Coffey Co. Hospital taking up to eight days to transfer Covid and non-Covid patients
Coffey Co. Hospital taking up to eight days to transfer Covid and non-Covid patients
Meditation can improve your health says Stormont Vail nurse
Stormont Vail nurse says reduced anxiety and memory gain can be a benefit of meditation
Meditation can improve your health says Stormont Vail nurse
Meditation can improve your health says Stormont Vail nurse
Capitol Federal on Thursday announced donations totaling nearly a half-million dollars to...
Capitol Federal gifted half-a-million to the Topeka United Way