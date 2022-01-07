Advertisement

Stormont Vail nurse says reduced anxiety and memory gain can be a benefit of meditation

By Reina Flores
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Stormont Vail medical spa nurse, Kimberlee Pittz says meditation is a way of being, allowing yourself to escape the stress and introducing you to a calm lifestyle.

All it takes is a simple moment.

“Taking a moment no matter how brief that moment may be to calm your mind and focus your attention on your breathing, will give you clarity that will enhance your work performance. It will enhance your decision-making in every aspect of your life,” said Pittz.

Pittz says one important step in meditation is to eliminate all distractions.

“I did my meditation first thing in the morning, so I knew nothing else would interfere, before anyone was up, my phone couldn’t ring, before emails so I knew I could make it a priority.”

She says studies have shown meditating can improve high blood pressure, ease anxiety and help control your mind and emotions.

“Through these practices, we get this great insight access into our own inner resources for insight, transformation, and for healing. I think that is when some of that comes in when you are really focused and thinking about your life. Some of those things will come up, memories that you feel you dealt with that you never did,” she said.

Stormont Vail offered an eight-week class on meditation to its employees, Pittz says it showed the importance of prioritizing mental health.

“Brad Chapin, who is with the wellness center at Stormont Vail, introduced the method, he heard of the mindfulness method and knew the doctor. So he asked the foundation to allow resources and so they offered the classes, eight weeks of classes, and it’s really helpful for people,” Pittz said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
105 E. Valley St., Wamego
Wamego woman critically injured in accidental shooting involving small child
Jeff Pierce pleaded not guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of...
Former Seaman teacher to change plea in child pornography case
21st and Topeka Blvd.
One taken to hospital following 21st and Topeka wreck

Latest News

Coffey Co. Hospital taking up to eight days to transfer Covid and non-Covid patients
Coffey Co. Hospital taking up to eight days to transfer Covid and non-Covid patients
TPD says this Uhaul truck was stolen on Christmas Day.
TPD officers chip in to help family recover from Christmas Day theft
Meditation can improve your health says Stormont Vail nurse
Meditation can improve your health says Stormont Vail nurse
Capitol Federal on Thursday announced donations totaling nearly a half-million dollars to...
Capitol Federal gifted half-a-million to the Topeka United Way