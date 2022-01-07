Stormont Vail nurse says reduced anxiety and memory gain can be a benefit of meditation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Stormont Vail medical spa nurse, Kimberlee Pittz says meditation is a way of being, allowing yourself to escape the stress and introducing you to a calm lifestyle.

All it takes is a simple moment.

“Taking a moment no matter how brief that moment may be to calm your mind and focus your attention on your breathing, will give you clarity that will enhance your work performance. It will enhance your decision-making in every aspect of your life,” said Pittz.

Pittz says one important step in meditation is to eliminate all distractions.

“I did my meditation first thing in the morning, so I knew nothing else would interfere, before anyone was up, my phone couldn’t ring, before emails so I knew I could make it a priority.”

She says studies have shown meditating can improve high blood pressure, ease anxiety and help control your mind and emotions.

“Through these practices, we get this great insight access into our own inner resources for insight, transformation, and for healing. I think that is when some of that comes in when you are really focused and thinking about your life. Some of those things will come up, memories that you feel you dealt with that you never did,” she said.

Stormont Vail offered an eight-week class on meditation to its employees, Pittz says it showed the importance of prioritizing mental health.

“Brad Chapin, who is with the wellness center at Stormont Vail, introduced the method, he heard of the mindfulness method and knew the doctor. So he asked the foundation to allow resources and so they offered the classes, eight weeks of classes, and it’s really helpful for people,” Pittz said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.