Ronald McDonald good as new after limb unsuccessfully stolen from NE Kansas charity

Ronald McDonald sits toppled over after someone attempted to steal his limb.
Ronald McDonald sits toppled over after someone attempted to steal his limb.(Ronald McDonald House Charities of NE Kansas)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After someone attempted to take the entire statue, but unsuccessfully left with a limb, the Ronald McDonald statue in front of Ronald McDonald House Charities of NE Kansas is good as new.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of NE Kansas says beloved Ronald McDonald who sits in front of the charity recently fell victim to an assault.

The culprit attempted to take the entire statue but ended up with only one of its ankles and a foot, which was dropped a few yards away.

The Charity said Todd Bolton of the Topeka McDonald’s successfully performed surgery on the statue and reattached Ronald’s limbs.

