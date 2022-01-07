Advertisement

Police investigating theft of purse, car in downtown Topeka

Topeka police were investigating the theft of a woman's purse and subsequent theft of her vehicle Thursday morning in downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating the theft of a woman’s purse and subsequent theft of her car Thursday morning in downtown Topeka.

The incident was reported around 8:48 a.m. Thursday, when officers were called to 1034 S. Kansas Ave. on a report of a stolen purse.

The address of the incident is that of the Hanover Pancake House.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said the victim believed a white female in her 30s stole her purse that had her car keys in it.

Munoz said the victim reported that her car also was stolen. The victim told police that she believed the woman who took her purse also stole her vehicle.

Additional details, including descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle, weren’t available Friday morning.

