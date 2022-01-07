Advertisement

Man rescued from burning mobile home in North Topeka

A man was rescued from a burning mobile home early Friday in the 1300 block of N.E. Quincy in...
A man was rescued from a burning mobile home early Friday in the 1300 block of N.E. Quincy in North Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters rescued a man from a burning mobile home early Friday in North Topeka.

The man was transported by American Medical Response ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

His condition wasn’t immediately available.

The blaze was reported at 4:04 a.m. at a mobile home in the 1300 block of N.E. Quincy.

Authorities said the mobile home was fully involved in flames when crews arrived.

Firefighters remained at the scene as of 4:42 a.m. Friday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

