Man rescued from burning mobile home in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters rescued a man from a burning mobile home early Friday in North Topeka.

The man was transported by American Medical Response ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

His condition wasn’t immediately available.

The blaze was reported at 4:04 a.m. at a mobile home in the 1300 block of N.E. Quincy.

Authorities said the mobile home was fully involved in flames when crews arrived.

Firefighters remained at the scene as of 4:42 a.m. Friday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

