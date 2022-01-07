Advertisement

KS COVID surge continues with another single-day new case record

Vehicles lined up Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at a drive-thru COVID testing site outside the Curtis...
Vehicles lined up Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at a drive-thru COVID testing site outside the Curtis State Office Bldg. in downtown Topeka.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s surge of COVID-19 cases shows no signs of letting up, with Kansas logging another record for new cases in a single day.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s update Friday showed 5,048 new COVID cases diagnosed Jan. 4, 2022. The number surpasses the previous single-day high set just a few days earlier - 4,527 new cases diagnosed Dec. 30, 2021. KDHE’s dashboard also reports 4,678 new cases diagnosed Jan. 5, 2022.

Overall, KDHE’s Friday dashboard shows 16,341 news cases, 37 additional death reports, and 97 new hospitalizations since Wednesday. The percent of tests coming back positive for the week of Jan. 2, 2022 so far is 28.6 percent.

Overall COVID hospitalizations continue to climb statewide. Overall, KDHE’s dashboard showed hospitals reporting 80 percent of the state’s ICU beds were filled Thursday, 27 percent of those by COVID patients. In the Northeast region, 90 percent of ICU beds were filled, half of those by COVID patients. The state had 1,010 adults hospitalized with COVID on Jan. 5. The number has been climbing since mid-November.

Hospitals leaders have said they are in a crisis situation, with increased patient loads combining with staffing shortages. Thursday, Gov. Laura Kelly issued two executive orders with actions aimed at easing the strain on hospitals.

