Advertisement

Kansas man arrested for abuse of 2-month-old daughter

Seth Ramsey, 19
Seth Ramsey, 19(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONIPHAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After a family member took a 2-month-old girl to the hospital for difficulty breathing, the child’s father was arrested for child abuse by the KBI.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Highland man was arrested on Thursday night, Jan. 6, after an investigation by it, the Highland Police Department and the Doniphan Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, KBI said officials arrested Seth T. Ramsey, 19, for two counts of abuse of a child, aggravated battery and aggravated endangering a child. Ramsey allegedly physically abused his 2-month old daughter.

After his arrest, KBI said Ramsey was booked into the Doniphan Co. Jail.

The Bureau said the investigation began on Jan. 2 when a family member noticed the infant was having trouble breathing and got help for her at Hiawatha Community Hospital. Due to the severity of her injuries, medical staff contacted police and transferred her to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Around 9 a.m. on Jan. 4, KBI said the Highland Police Department requested its assistance and a search warrant was executed at the infant’s home and for her parents’ cellular devices.

KBI said the child was treated and released from Children’s Mercy and is currently recovering from her injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Morere, 39, of Topeka is being sought by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office after fleeing...
Sheriff’s Office searching for driver who fled traffic stop that injured deputy
Topeka Contractor sentenced to 28-months for defrauding fund for veterans
Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the COVID related Disaster Declaration issued Thursday.
Kelly takes action to aid Kansas medical staff shortages
The Gardner Edgerton School District board approved a $425,000 severance package covering the...
Kansas school board OKs $425K for outgoing superintendent
A passerby helped two men escape their burning vehicle after it crashed Thursday morning in...
Passerby helps two men escape burning truck in Jackson County

Latest News

Live at Five
Ronald McDonald sits toppled over after someone attempted to steal his limb.
Ronald McDonald good as new after limb unsuccessfully stolen from NE Kansas charity
FILE
After receiving no nominees, 8th Judicial District renews calls for new district magistrate judge
Stormont Vail Hospital Emergency Room and Main Entrance sign
Chief Medical Officers meet to show approval of Gov. Kelly’s temporary Emergency Declaration