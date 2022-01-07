Kansas man arrested for abuse of 2-month-old daughter

DONIPHAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After a family member took a 2-month-old girl to the hospital for difficulty breathing, the child’s father was arrested for child abuse by the KBI.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Highland man was arrested on Thursday night, Jan. 6, after an investigation by it, the Highland Police Department and the Doniphan Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, KBI said officials arrested Seth T. Ramsey, 19, for two counts of abuse of a child, aggravated battery and aggravated endangering a child. Ramsey allegedly physically abused his 2-month old daughter.

After his arrest, KBI said Ramsey was booked into the Doniphan Co. Jail.

The Bureau said the investigation began on Jan. 2 when a family member noticed the infant was having trouble breathing and got help for her at Hiawatha Community Hospital. Due to the severity of her injuries, medical staff contacted police and transferred her to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Around 9 a.m. on Jan. 4, KBI said the Highland Police Department requested its assistance and a search warrant was executed at the infant’s home and for her parents’ cellular devices.

KBI said the child was treated and released from Children’s Mercy and is currently recovering from her injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

