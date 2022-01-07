Kansas health and political leaders react to governor’s new emergency orders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ hospitals and adult care facilities will be getting help to combat the dual battle of the recent COVID-19 surge and staffing shortages.

Governor Laura Kelly Thursday issued an Emergency Disaster Declaration and two Executive Orders related to the current situation.

Kelly issued similar orders earlier in the pandemic.

She said it will immediately ease the strain in both hospitals and nursing homes, who are facing staffing shortages and more team members quarantining in this current surge.

“Our hospitals have sounded the alarm about the impact this surge is having on their facilities, their staff and their patients,”. Kelly said in prepared remarks Thursday. “This is our opportunity to help them.”

One Executive Order allows routine care to be provided by a wider range of hospital staff with the intention to free up senior personnel for more serious cases.

The other allows more flexibility for nursing home workers’ licenses.

“Right now, we have an issue because of a staffing shortage. So is it ideal? No,” Kelly said.

“But it is better than what’s currently going on where people are not getting treated. We know that we have patients who need to be transferred from one hospital to a higher-level hospital and they can’t be transferred because we don’t have the staff. We have got to use all the tools at our disposal to alleviate that shortage.”

Area health care agencies appreciate the move:

“We are grateful to Gov. Kelly for listening to the concerns of hospital leaders statewide and helping ensure that we have the flexibility needed to address the crisis-level patient volumes we are seeing. We hope state leaders will support her in this effort.”



We appreciate the Governor’s recognition of the dire situation that the latest Covid-19 surge has created for our hospitals, and applaud her quick action. We are exploring how the order might create additional staffing resources in the hospital. Our staff is amazing, but they are tired. We need the community’s help. Please get vaccinated or boosted and wear a mask. We know these infection control practices help stop the spread of the virus.

The Kansas Health Care Association and Kansas Center for Assisted Living applaud and appreciate the action taken today by Governor Laura Kelly. The issuance of the Emergency declaration and specifically of EO 22-02 will enable our adult care homes to capitalize on workforce strategies that were proven in the past to offer relief to our communities who have been struggling for the past two years with unprecedented COVID-19 challenges. The measures authorized in EO 22-02 will provide opportunities to long term care communities to employ individuals with approved training to join the workforce and provide quality, supervised care to the thousands of Kansas who call adult care homes “home”. We are truly thankful for the Governors’ proactive approach as we plunge once again into a COVID-19 surge. We respectfully ask the public to get vaccinated and end this thing.

Stormont Vail Health President and CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy called the move “a good first step” but pressed for more action:

“Political leadership at all levels need to step into this challenging time and support the healthcare organizations across the state that are currently inundated with critically ill patients. The pandemic in Kansas has become a major healthcare crisis affecting all Kansans. While we appreciate the steps taken today, much more is needed. Can you imagine a better time for leaders from both political parties to set aside the usual inclination to partisan opposition and stand together to promote what is actually known to be effective? “We can ultimately end this pandemic and in the short term make the crisis manageable if we work together and every Kansan promotes and does what is known to be effective: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands.”

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is also running for governor this year, did not directly oppose the orders but urged the legislature to watch Kelly closely:

“Governor Kelly today declared a new State of Disaster Emergency in Kansas related to COVID-19. The Legislature must exercise strict oversight of her use of emergency powers this time to ensure her actions remain sensible, narrowly tailored and tightly limited. The governor’s use of emergency powers must not again be allowed to get out of hand as happened earlier in the pandemic when she used emergency decrees to order churches, businesses and schools closed and to impose mask mandates, gathering limitations and stay-at-home orders on Kansans. Better for the legislature and governor to work together this time around. It is good the legislature reconvenes on Monday and will be in session to maintain a watchful eye.”

“We will not be issuing any sweeping mandates or closures. Instead, we’re creating flexibility,” Kelly said.

“There’s no doubt this won’t solve all the problems we got in our hospitals and our nursing homes but this did succeed the first time around.”

