Kansas health and political leaders react to governor’s new emergency orders

Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ hospitals and adult care facilities will be getting help to combat the dual battle of the recent COVID-19 surge and staffing shortages.
Governor Laura Kelly Thursday issued an Emergency Disaster Declaration and two Executive Orders related to the current situation.
Kelly issued similar orders earlier in the pandemic.
She said it will immediately ease the strain in both hospitals and nursing homes, who are facing staffing shortages and more team members quarantining in this current surge.
“Our hospitals have sounded the alarm about the impact this surge is having on their facilities, their staff and their patients,”. Kelly said in prepared remarks Thursday. “This is our opportunity to help them.”
One Executive Order allows routine care to be provided by a wider range of hospital staff with the intention to free up senior personnel for more serious cases.
The other allows more flexibility for nursing home workers’ licenses.
“Right now, we have an issue because of a staffing shortage. So is it ideal? No,” Kelly said.
“But it is better than what’s currently going on where people are not getting treated. We know that we have patients who need to be transferred from one hospital to a higher-level hospital and they can’t be transferred because we don’t have the staff. We have got to use all the tools at our disposal to alleviate that shortage.”
Area health care agencies appreciate the move:
Stormont Vail Health President and CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy called the move “a good first step” but pressed for more action:
Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is also running for governor this year, did not directly oppose the orders but urged the legislature to watch Kelly closely:
“We will not be issuing any sweeping mandates or closures. Instead, we’re creating flexibility,” Kelly said.
“There’s no doubt this won’t solve all the problems we got in our hospitals and our nursing homes but this did succeed the first time around.”