GoFundMe setup for Wamego woman shot by toddler

By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - An online fundraiser has been setup for the woman shot by a toddler in Wamego earlier this week.

A GoFundMe page identified Christa Evans as the woman shot inside a home at 105 E. Valley St., Lot 8 Wednesday morning.

105 E. Valley St., Wamego

The page says Evans was rushed to a Topeka hospital in critical condition.

A family member tells 13 NEWS Evans is alert and talking, but has a long road ahead.

The online fundraiser says Christa is paralyzed from the chest down and “will never walk again.”

The online fundraiser is requesting help for Christa’s family which includes a husband and three children.

