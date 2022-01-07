GoFundMe setup for Wamego woman shot by toddler
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - An online fundraiser has been setup for the woman shot by a toddler in Wamego earlier this week.
A GoFundMe page identified Christa Evans as the woman shot inside a home at 105 E. Valley St., Lot 8 Wednesday morning.
The page says Evans was rushed to a Topeka hospital in critical condition.
A family member tells 13 NEWS Evans is alert and talking, but has a long road ahead.
The online fundraiser says Christa is paralyzed from the chest down and “will never walk again.”
The online fundraiser is requesting help for Christa’s family which includes a husband and three children.
