Friday forecast: Warming up but still below freezing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today will be about 10° warmer than yesterday with temperatures getting back above freezing tomorrow for the first time since Wednesday.

The timing of when temperatures get above freezing tomorrow will be key because there’s a very low chance of light precipitation late tonight into tomorrow morning and if anything does end up developing early enough it would be in the form of freezing drizzle before changing over to drizzle. Again total precipitation IF anything develops it would be less than 0.05″ but it might cause a few slick spots on the roads. If you’re up early tomorrow morning make sure to get the latest forecast and adjust accordingly if you plan on traveling.

With the high likelihood nothing develops and it stays dry tomorrow, the next best chance of precipitation won’t be until late next work week. Uncertainty on timing exists which means uncertainty on precipitation type but we have a week to fine-tune that aspect of the forecast.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early, frigid. Wind chills could be around -10 near the Nebraska border. Mostly Sunny for much of the day with highs in the mid-upper 20s. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Lows may end up occurring before midnight (low-mid 20s) with clouds on the increase late temperatures warmup more in the mid 20s to around 30 by sunrise. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Patchy freezing drizzle early changing over to patchy drizzle in the morning. Highest chance of this occurring is southeast of the turnpike toward east-central KS. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds S/SW 5-15 mph.

A dry cold front pushes through Saturday night leading to a seasonal night with lows in the low-mid 20s and with mostly sunny skies Sunday, highs will be in the 30s. Winds N 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

After starting out in the teens for several spots heading back to work or school Monday, temperatures warm up through the week with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week.

Taking Action:

Use caution on the roads this morning, there still remains some slick spots. It’s also very cold so bundle up.

While most spots will be dry, there’s a very small chance areas southeast of the turnpike may wake up to patchy freezing drizzle changing over to drizzle Saturday morning. Impacts will be minimal but if you are on the roads especially before 9am use caution.



