Advertisement

Fort Hays State loses longtime music professor to cancer

Jeff Jordan
Jeff Jordan
By Joe Baker
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Fort Hays State University lost a longtime music professor a week ago due to cancer.

Dr. Jeff Jordan was the Director of Bands at the university for nearly 20 years. He died at the age of 63 from a rare form of leukemia.

Jordan’s former colleagues, students and his wife talked about the impact he had on them.

“It still came as, a bit of a shock because, it felt like someone that was just going to be there - forever,” said Nathan Northrop, a former trumpet player under Jeff Jordan.

Dr. Jordan resigned from his position at Fort Hays State last May, a role he held for 19 years.

“As someone who is desiring to be a future music educator. I think, probably, the biggest thing he did for me is he showed exactly how you should care for every student,” said FHSU music graduate, Gavin Blehm.

Brad Dawson, assistant professor of music at FHSU, said his favorite memory came from a faculty Christmas party where three faculty members, including he and Jordan, dressed up as students.

“I’m not exaggerating, it was like 10, 15, maybe more minutes than that, of just solid laughter. These students. They just couldn’t believe that we had crashed the party,” Dawson recalls.

Dr. Jordan composed a fanfare in 2015 titled, “Salute,” for a former colleague who passed away. That same song will be played at the end of his funeral on Jan. 15.

“It’s powerful. Because he loved to end concerts with high, fast, loud, take no prisoners,” said his wife, JoAnn Jordan.

Dawson has asked former students and band directors to come to play in the service.

“The response has been overwhelming. We’re doubling, tripling parts. Former students, there is even one former student that’s flying in from New York City,” Dawson said.

“Not only do I get to pay tribute to Dr. Jordan as an incredible person, but I get to pay tribute,” said Blehm.

Dr. Jordan’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 15 at 11 a.m. at the Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Fort Hays State University.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the COVID related Disaster Declaration issued Thursday.
Kelly takes action to aid Kansas medical staff shortages
Patrick Morere, 39, of Topeka is being sought by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office after fleeing...
Sheriff’s Office searching for driver who fled traffic stop that injured deputy
Topeka Contractor sentenced to 28-months for defrauding fund for veterans
The Gardner Edgerton School District board approved a $425,000 severance package covering the...
Kansas school board OKs $425K for outgoing superintendent
A passerby helped two men escape their burning vehicle after it crashed Thursday morning in...
Passerby helps two men escape burning truck in Jackson County

Latest News

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible shooting late Friday morning in the...
Emergency crews respond to report of possible shooting in west Topeka
For the second time, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) will continue emergency food...
DCF extends emergency food assistance benefits for Kansas families
Crews responded to 532 S.W. 39th Friday morning on a fire.
Crews battle fire Friday morning at south Topeka house
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
Kansas court ruling keeps law allowing COVID lawsuits alive
Kansas players scrimmage during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college...
KU Chancellor warns of consequences at Allen Fieldhouse if mask mandate not followed