Emergency crews respond to report of possible shooting in west Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible shooting late Friday morning in the...
Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible shooting late Friday morning in the 5200 block of S.W. West St. in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews on Friday morning were responding to a west Topeka address on a report of a possible shooting.

The incident was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 5200 block of S.W. West Drive. The location is just south and west of S.W. 6th Avenue and Fairlawn.

However, authorities said, officers determined there had been no shooting at that location.

The scene was clear as of 11:15 a.m.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

