Distinctive license plate provides gas cards to Kansas families facing childhood cancer

The Love, Chloe Foundation distinctive license plate is now available across Kansas. It helps provide gas cards for families battling childhood cancer.(Love, Chloe Foundation)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans can now purchase a distinctive license plate to help those facing childhood cancer.

The Love, Chloe Foundation distinctive license plate is now available across the state after a three-year journey in the Kansas Legislature.

The license plate is part of the foundation’s “Fueling the Fight” program. The proceeds from the license plate provide gas cards to Kansas families who are consistently traveling to and from childhood cancer treatment and follow-up appointments which can span more than 5-years.

The Love, Chloe Foundation began in 2008 in memory of Chloe Feyerherm. The organization was created with a mission to help Kansas families who are navigating a childhood cancer diagnosis. You can learn more about Love, Chloe at www.lovechloe.org.

