DCF extends emergency food assistance benefits for Kansas families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second time, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) will continue emergency food assistance (SNAP) benefits for Kansas families, which will extend benefits to 63,000 households.

DCF stated in a news release that this latest decision is to support Kansas families struggling during the recent COVID surge.

DCF says the extension will be effective until July 31, 2022, unless the federal declaration of a Public Health Emergency terminates the benefits.

“Our goal at DCF is to protect children and strengthen families,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “The extension of the emergency food assistance benefits will help ensure Kansas families continue to have access to healthy groceries and basic necessities.”

The release says no application is needed to receive assistance and the funds will follow an alphabetical distribution schedule. However, if anyone has not received food assistance, but wants to apply, the process can be done on the DCF website.

DCF to continue emergency pandemic food benefits Kansas Governor Laura Kelly directed DCF to extend emergency food benefits to families in June 2021.

