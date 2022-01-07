Advertisement

DCF extends emergency food assistance benefits for Kansas families

For the second time, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) will continue emergency food...
For the second time, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) will continue emergency food assistance (SNAP) benefits for Kansas families, which will extend benefits to 63,000 households.(WSAZ)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second time, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) will continue emergency food assistance (SNAP) benefits for Kansas families, which will extend benefits to 63,000 households.

DCF stated in a news release that this latest decision is to support Kansas families struggling during the recent COVID surge.

DCF says the extension will be effective until July 31, 2022, unless the federal declaration of a Public Health Emergency terminates the benefits.

“Our goal at DCF is to protect children and strengthen families,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “The extension of the emergency food assistance benefits will help ensure Kansas families continue to have access to healthy groceries and basic necessities.”

The release says no application is needed to receive assistance and the funds will follow an alphabetical distribution schedule. However, if anyone has not received food assistance, but wants to apply, the process can be done on the DCF website.

DCF to continue emergency pandemic food benefits

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly directed DCF to extend emergency food benefits to families in June 2021.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the COVID related Disaster Declaration issued Thursday.
Kelly takes action to aid Kansas medical staff shortages
Patrick Morere, 39, of Topeka is being sought by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office after fleeing...
Sheriff’s Office searching for driver who fled traffic stop that injured deputy
Topeka Contractor sentenced to 28-months for defrauding fund for veterans
The Gardner Edgerton School District board approved a $425,000 severance package covering the...
Kansas school board OKs $425K for outgoing superintendent
A passerby helped two men escape their burning vehicle after it crashed Thursday morning in...
Passerby helps two men escape burning truck in Jackson County

Latest News

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible shooting late Friday morning in the...
Emergency crews respond to report of possible shooting in west Topeka
Crews responded to 532 S.W. 39th Friday morning on a fire.
Crews battle fire Friday morning at south Topeka house
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
Kansas court ruling keeps law allowing COVID lawsuits alive
Kansas players scrimmage during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college...
KU Chancellor warns of consequences at Allen Fieldhouse if mask mandate not followed