Crews battle fire Friday morning at south Topeka house

Crews responded to 532 S.W. 39th Friday morning on a fire.
Crews responded to 532 S.W. 39th Friday morning on a fire.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were battling a blaze Friday morning at a south Topeka house.

The fire was reported around 10:25 a.m. Friday at a house at 532 S.W. 39th.

Heavy flames and smoke were reported coming from the structure.

Fire crews stand outside a home at 532 S.W. 39th after extinguishing the blaze inside Friday...
Fire crews stand outside a home at 532 S.W. 39th after extinguishing the blaze inside Friday morning.(WIBW/Doug Brown)

The location is near another residence that was destroyed by fire in two separate incidents on Dec. 19 and on Tuesday of this week.

The previous fires that occurred at a nearby residence were ruled to be incendiary in nature.

Officials said “squatter” activity was present at the site of the previous fire, as unauthorized individuals were believed to have been inside the house.

They say a mattress was also found inside. No injuries were reported and the home was vacant when crews arrived.

