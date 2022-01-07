Courts suspend in-person dockets, go virtual due to COVID-19 surge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Municipal courts in Kansas have decided to suspend in-person dockets or return to virtual settings due to a surge in COVID-19.

The City of Topeka says the Topeka Municipal Court has decided to continue suspensions of most in-person dockets through Jan. 28.

The decision was made due to the increased spread of COVID-19 in Shawnee Co.

The City said all impacted cases will be rescheduled and defendants and their counsel will be notified via mail. The Court will continue to conduct daily Jail/Show Cause Dockets, Video Conference Hearings, Alternate Sentencing Court and Sentencing Hearings.

The City strongly encouraged defendants to conduct business via phone, email or fax whenever possible. Payments can be made online, over the phone or by mail. Parties can also visit the Court’s website to see if the matter qualifies for resolution via video conference hearing.

The City said the Court will remain open for walk-in business Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for defendants to set court dates, resolve non-appearance required cases, recall warrants, file documents, make payments and reset payment plans.

Masks are required to be worn in all City of Topeka buildings.

The City said those directed to report to the Probation Division should continue to report as scheduled. Probationers who show signs of COVID-19 or other related illnesses should contact the Probation Division at 785-368-3783.

The Horton Police Department also took to Facebook on Friday to alert residents that Monday’s, Jan. 10, court hearings will be held via Zoom. If scheduled for court, HPD said to contact City Hall or Horton Municipal Court at 785-486-2681 to get the link or for questions.

