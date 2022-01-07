Collin Klein promoted to K-State offensive coordinator

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein has been promoted to offensive coordinator, head coach Chris Klieman announced Friday.

Klein served as interim OC in the Wildcats’ Texas Bowl win over LSU this week. K-State’s 42 points marked the team’s highest output of the season and the third-highest scoring mark in the program’s bowl history.

“Over the course of the last month, Collin displayed the type of leadership and planning that put us in a position to execute and be successful in the bowl game against LSU,” Klieman said. “He deserves this opportunity, and the constant dialogue and communication that he had with me and with our staff and players throughout the game and the entire bowl preparation period was something that really impressed me. Collin bleeds purple, and I am excited for him to lead our offense.”

“My family and I are excited to serve in this new role and impact young men through the game of football,” Klein said. “I absolutely love our players, staff and fans. We look forward to this challenge and are so thankful to Coach Klieman and our leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility. K-State is and has been a special part of our family, and we are so blessed the Lord has allowed us to continue to be a part of it. Go Cats!”

A former standout for K-State, Klein led the Wildcats to a combined 21-5 record as the starting quarterback in 2011 and 2012, which culminated with a No. 1 national ranking, Big 12 Championship and Fiesta Bowl berth in 2012.

He was a finalist for the 2012 Heisman Trophy and the winner of the Johnny Unitas Award that year.

Klein replaces former OC Courtney Messingham, who K-State parted ways with last month.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.