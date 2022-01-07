Cause of fatal Wathena fire undetermined

WATHENA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a fatal house fire this past week in Wathena has been listed as undetermined, according to KNZA Radio.

The blaze, which occurred early Dec. 30 at 508 N. Third St. in Wathena, claimed the life of a 65-year-old Trudy Oglesby, whose body was found inside the residence after crews extinguished the flames.

KNZA said the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The owner of the home, Randy Foley, was able to escape, KNZA reported.

In addition to the Wathena Fire Department, the Elwood Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the blaze.

