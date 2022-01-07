Advertisement

Authorities: Beware of vapes, gummies in some Kansas stores

FILE - Roanoke County police are reminding families about Delta-8 products that could end up in...
FILE - Roanoke County police are reminding families about Delta-8 products that could end up in Halloween trick-or-treat bags this year
By Heather Hollingsworth
Published: Jan. 7, 2022
MISSION, Kan. (AP/KWCH) - Confusion is clouding the legality of vapes, gummies, teas and other products that include a chemical cousin of marijuana’s main intoxicating ingredient.

A recent Kansas attorney general opinion, court decision and law change have raised questions for prosecutors and law enforcement as the products, which are frequently sold in smoke shops and even gas stations, proliferate. At issue is a chemical called delta-8 THC that is billed as producing a milder high than the better-known delta-9 THC.

Ellis County is cracking down on the products. The county attorney is asking shops to remove their delta-8 THC products. Although similar to the THC in marijuana, supporters argue it’s mostly derived from hemp plants and not as strong.

“I am not calling for all delta-8 products to automatically be removed from the shelves. Only those delta-8 products that have a total THC concentration greater than 0.3 percent because that’s what the definition of a lawful hemp product requires,” said Ellis County Attorney Robert Anderson.

He said delta-8 users and locals should view his decision as a call to action and contact legislators to make a change to legalize marijuana and hemp

Delta-8 is often marketed as being legal even where marijuana is not. That argument stems from the fact that most delta-8 is synthesized from CBD, a popular non-intoxicating chemical that’s prevalent in hemp, a form of cannabis that Congress legalized in 2018.

