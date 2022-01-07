Advertisement

Alta Vista residents asked to avoid area of house fire as crews work to extinguish blaze

FILE
FILE(KFYR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alta Vista residents have been asked to avoid the area of a house fire as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Friday, Jan. 7, that Fire Districts 1, 2, and 6, possibly others, are currently fighting a residential house fire at 315 Washington St. in Alta Vista.

No injuries have been reported and crews are fighting hard to extinguish the blaze.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to avoid the area unless there is an emergency as it is full of smoke and fire hoses. It said streets have been shut down during the emergency.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Morere, 39, of Topeka is being sought by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office after fleeing...
Sheriff’s Office searching for driver who fled traffic stop that injured deputy
Topeka Contractor sentenced to 28-months for defrauding fund for veterans
Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the COVID related Disaster Declaration issued Thursday.
Kelly takes action to aid Kansas medical staff shortages
The Gardner Edgerton School District board approved a $425,000 severance package covering the...
Kansas school board OKs $425K for outgoing superintendent
A passerby helped two men escape their burning vehicle after it crashed Thursday morning in...
Passerby helps two men escape burning truck in Jackson County

Latest News

FILE
Topeka hospitals urge vaccinations as COVID-19 surge continues to take hospital beds
Water mains continue to break across Topeka
Digital wallet scams are rolling into 2022
Downloading apps like Venmo, Cash App and Pay Pal can increase your chances of getting scammed
Digital wallet scams are rolling into 2022
Digital wallet scams are rolling into 2022
For the second time, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) will continue emergency food...
DCF extended emergency food assistance for Kansas families