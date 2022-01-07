Alta Vista residents asked to avoid area of house fire as crews work to extinguish blaze

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alta Vista residents have been asked to avoid the area of a house fire as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Friday, Jan. 7, that Fire Districts 1, 2, and 6, possibly others, are currently fighting a residential house fire at 315 Washington St. in Alta Vista.

No injuries have been reported and crews are fighting hard to extinguish the blaze.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to avoid the area unless there is an emergency as it is full of smoke and fire hoses. It said streets have been shut down during the emergency.

