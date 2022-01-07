After receiving no nominees, 8th Judicial District renews calls for new district magistrate judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After it received no nominations for a district magistrate judge vacancy, the 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission has renewed its call for nominees.

Kansas Courts says the 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission has officially renewed its call for nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Dickinson County.

The Commission did not receive any nominations by the original deadline in December. The vacancy was created when Judge Keith Collett was sworn in as a district judge in October 2021.

The Commission met at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, to discuss the renewed call.

The 8th Judicial District is made up of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties. Justice Caleb Stegall, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the district said nominees can apply for the position or be nominated, but it must be on a nomination form and include the nominee’s signature.

Kansas law requires district magistrate judges in this district to be a resident of Dickinson co. when taking office and while holding it; a graduate of high school, secondary school or equivalent; and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam given by the Supreme court to become certified within 18 months.

The Court said nomination forms can be submitted either online or by paper copy. The form includes instructions for electronic submission. If submitting by paper copy, one original and eight copes of the completed form and supporting letters are required to be submitted noon on Friday, Feb. 4. to: Justice Caleb Stegall, Kansas Judicial Center, 301 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66612-1507

The Commission said it will meet at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 4, to interview nominees. Interviews will be held in person at the Geary Co. Courthouse. Interviews will be open to the public.

After serving one year in office, the Court said the new magistrate judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, it said the judge will serve a four-year term.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission is made up of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Kevin Harris of Abilene, Douglas Thompson fo Abilene, Ashley Iverson of Council Grove, Darrell Miller of Dwight, Keith Henry of Junction City, Daryl Enos of Marion, Edwin Wheeler Jr. of Marion and Eric Coffman of Milford.

