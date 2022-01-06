Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Liz

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We start the New Year with a new Wednesday’s Child.

Her name is Elizabeth and she’s hoping to be adopted by a loving, forever family. She likes to be called Liz.

Liz is a kind and sweet teenager who’s looking for a loving and supportive family. Liz likes art, baking and recently started to sew! Other hobbies include playing cards, bowling and playing video games.

At school, Liz loves to learn about history, and dreams of going to college one day! She’s thinking of studying either graphic design or industrial engineering.

Folks describe Liz as hardworking, smart, creative and a “family girl at heart.” That’s why she needs a family to call her own, to provide lots of love, and encouragement!

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
105 E. Valley St., Wamego
Wamego woman critically injured in accidental shooting involving small child
Topeka police early Tuesday were guarding a vehicle that had been reported stolen following an...
Two juveniles in custody after shots fired during early-morning incident in southwest Topeka
Crews respond to a two-vehicle wreck on SW Wanamaker Rd. at SW 30th Terr. Jan. 4, 2022.
Wanamaker Rd. reopens following two-vehicle wreck
Snow ends early Thursday with Wind Chill well below zero
Snow Tonight with Wind Chill values well below zero

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Liz
Topeka City Council hold discussion on hiring a new city manager
Topeka City Council hold discussion on hiring new city manager
Calamar Vice President Jerry Hill said he's confident the materials are still safe to work with...
Calamar Vice President talks timeline for Kanza Park project completion
Tristain and Aleahs
Wednesday’s Child - 2021 Review