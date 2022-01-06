Wednesday’s Child - Liz

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We start the New Year with a new Wednesday’s Child.

Her name is Elizabeth and she’s hoping to be adopted by a loving, forever family. She likes to be called Liz.

Liz is a kind and sweet teenager who’s looking for a loving and supportive family. Liz likes art, baking and recently started to sew! Other hobbies include playing cards, bowling and playing video games.

At school, Liz loves to learn about history, and dreams of going to college one day! She’s thinking of studying either graphic design or industrial engineering.

Folks describe Liz as hardworking, smart, creative and a “family girl at heart.” That’s why she needs a family to call her own, to provide lots of love, and encouragement!

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.