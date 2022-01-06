Topeka’s TUKHS St. Francis reduces surgeries amid staffing shortages, COVID surge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka hospital is trimming its surgery schedule amid a continued increase in COVID-positive patients and critical staffing shortages.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus announced late Wednesday that, effective immediately, it would only do urgent and/or time-sensitive surgeries. In its update, the hospital’s incident command said the decision allows them to reallocate resources in order to manage high patient volumes.

“This temporary change will allow our post-anesthesia care unit in the Surgery Department to be used around-the-clock as an overflow area for inpatient units,” they stated. “We will evaluate our volumes next week and adjust this plan accordingly.”

Topeka’s Stormont Vail announced the week before Christmas that they, too, were putting a hold on non-essential surgeries.

About 20 hospital leaders joined a media call Wednesday morning to sound the alarm over the strain under which hospitals are operating, and warn the public to take the pandemic seriously.

St. Francis was caring for 35 COVID-positive inpatients Wednesday, 88 percent of whom were unvaccinated. The hospital also had 34 associates isolating.

St. Francis started the day with its Critical Care unit at 120 percent capacity, while the Medical/Surgical unit was at 96 percent.

“We strongly encourage all who are eligible to get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask when you are not able to physical distance and stay home if you are sick,” the incident command update stated. “We know from earlier in the pandemic that these basic rules of infection control work to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the stress on hospitals.”

Stormont Vail had 50 COVID-positive inpatients Wednesday, 93 percent of whom were unvaccinated or had their last dose or booster more than six months ago. In addition, Stormont had 131 people in its Enhanced Primary Care program, which provides daily monitoring for high-risk patients to help keep them out of the hospital.

Stormont also had 102 team members, plus eight providers, on leave for COVID-19 contact.

