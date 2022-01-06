Advertisement

Topeka road crews prepare for second snow of the year

Topeka road crews prepare for second snow of the year(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The snow started sticking to Topeka streets Wednesday night and city crews began working to ensure your morning commute is as safe as possible.

The Topeka Street Department sent out more than 20 trucks Wednesday just after 7 o’clock to begin treating the roads.

“We got a full night crew here working, they’ll work from seven tonight to seven in the morning, they’ll be running the twelve different zones that we have, plowing and treating as soon as the snow hits the ground,” said Tony Trower.

Not even a full week into the new year and the Topeka Street Department is working through the night a second time, treating the roads for a winter weather event.

Director of Operations, Tony Trower says this event won’t present as many hazards as the last.

“It’s supposed to be a lot more of a powdery dry snow compared to the stuff we had last weekend.”

Trower says he is proud of the work his crew accomplished this past weekend.

“We were very short-staffed, we had to move people around in zone’s, the snow zones we usually have two trucks in each zone and we had to do a lot of moving around,” said Trower. “A lot of our zones only had one operator in them so some of them had to pull double duty in two zones but I was very pleased with how our collectors and emergency routes turned out last weekend.”

You can check the treatment status of Topeka roadways here.

