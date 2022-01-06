Advertisement

Topeka man convicted in 2019 murder

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man Wednesday pleaded guilty to a 2019 murder he is charged in.

Jeremy Lardner was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping in relation to the death of Brandi Prchal. He remains in custody on $1 million bond as he awaits sentencing on January 27.

Authorities in November 2019 responded reports of a natural gas odor in the 900 block of SW Warren. Firefighters forced their way into the building after failing to contact anybody inside.

Lardner was found unconscious inside, as was the body of Prchal, who had suffered severe physical trauma. After an investigation, Lardner was arrested upon his release from the hospital.

