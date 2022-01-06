Advertisement

Topeka Contractor sentenced to 28-months for defrauding fund for veterans

A man from Missouri has pleaded guilty to a fraud scheme involving two Topeka contractors that defrauded the government of $335 million mean to go to businesses that support minorities and veterans.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The owner of a Topeka-based construction company is going to prison for his role in a scheme to defraud the government of funds designated for veterans.

According to the Department of Justice, Matthew C. McPherson, 45, of Olathe, was sentenced to two years and four months behind bars Wednesday.

“This contractor not only defrauded the government, but cheated to get contracts that should have gone to firms led by disabled veterans and minority owners,” said U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore. “His greed and deception allowed him to enrich himself at the expense of disabled veterans and minority owners. After forfeiting more than $5.5 million to the government and being sent to prison, he has learned the hard way that crime doesn’t pay.”

Prosecutors say McPherson, along with Matthew Torgenson and Patrick Dingle set up companies using straw owners who qualified for service disabled contracts. The move allowed them to get federal contracts they couldn’t otherwise get.

The DOJ says the fraud happened between September 2009 and March 2018.

