Thursday forecast: Snow ends early this morning, bitterly cold all day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most of the snow affected areas along and south of I-70 and areas toward north-central KS including Clay Center and Concordia. Those are the areas where you need to use extra caution on the roads this morning. You’ll also want to bundle up no matter where you are because today will be frigid.

It technically will be warmer than Saturday for New Year’s Day especially if we can get some sun as some models are hinting especially late morning into the early afternoon hours but even if we don’t, highs should still get a few degrees warmer.

As for the snow winding down, most of the accumulation will be over in time for the morning commute, 7am but there will still be hazardous roads and flurries still can’t be ruled out through 9am.

After last night’s snow we enter a dry stretch although there are hints at some light precipitation on Saturday. Depending on the timing will depend on precipitation type. Some models are indicating early Saturday morning so there may be a brief wintry mix before changing to drizzle or light rain but as of now will keep the official forecast dry because it’s not expected to be impactful. The next best chance of precipitation looks to be next Thursday night.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Flurries before 9am. Little to no additional accumulation expected after 7am. Some peeks of sun are possible but will likely have more clouds than sun. Highs around 10 near the Nebraska border with mid teens along and south of I-70. Winds N/NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows between 2-7. Winds will be light to calm so wind chills won’t be as bad as this morning but any 5-7 mph wind speed could put those wind chills close to -10.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 20s. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

This weekend will start out mild but unfortunately quite a bit of cloud cover with highs in the 40s and possibly low 50s before a cold front puts us back in the 30s on Sunday.

Temperatures gradually warm up to begin the work week where highs will mainly be in the 40s and 50s so near or above average all week. Colder air starts to move back in next Friday and Saturday where highs may get back down in the 30s for highs.

Taking Action:

Use caution on the roads this morning, while we didn’t get any ice (it was all snow) that doesn’t mean it’s any less dangerous driving on the snow. Bundle up: Wind chills values through tomorrow morning will range anywhere from -20 to 5. It’ll get warmer late Friday morning into the afternoon.

