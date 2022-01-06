Substantial increase in new covid cases sends Shawnee Co. into “high” category

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report reveals a substantial increase in new coronavirus cases has landed the county back in the red “high” zone.

For the period between December 26 and January 1st weekly case numbers jumped from 750 to 1,492. That measure is considered very high and also impacted the county’s trend in incidence - which is the difference in case count week to week.

The percent of positive tests is also listed as high at 19.9%, up from 12.9% the week before.

The overall index score is now at 21, which is a 6 point increase from Christmas week.

The stress on the county’s hospitals has also consistently remained high.

