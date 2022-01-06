Sheriff’s Office searching for driver who fled traffic stop that injured deputy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars, another is on the run following a traffic stop in the southern part of Shawnee Co. Wednesday night.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Patrick C. Morere, 39, of Topeka.

They say Morere was the driver of a C300 Mercedes that was pulled over in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

During the stop, officials say Morere tried to exit the vehicle multiple times. The passenger, Tony M. Grant Jr. 39, of Topeka got out of the vehicle and refused to follow the deputy’s commands.

The Sheriff’s Office says Gant was eventually taken into custody following a physical altercation with the deputy.

During the fight, Morere ran away.

Gant was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for felony battery against a law enforcement officer, and interference with law enforcement.

Anyone who knows Patrick Morere’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at (785) 251-2200, or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

