Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Taryn Dial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank’s Scholar-Athlete of the week is Shawnee Heights’ Taryn Dial.

Dial has played four years of volleyball and softball for the T-Birds, along with two years basketball. She is wrestling this year as well.

Outside of sports, Dial is president of the Student Council, president of T-Birds Together, treasurer of Spirit Club, a three-year member of National Honor Society, three-year member of LINC Crew and two-year member of Fellowship of Christian Students.

She also volunteers at the VA, Lulac, Special Olympics, Harvesters and coaches youth sports teams.

Dial maintains a 4.5 GPA. Up next, she will attend MidAmerica Nazarene University to play volleyball and dual major in Biology and Chemistry as a Pre-Med Student

