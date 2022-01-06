Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Taryn Dial

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank’s Scholar-Athlete of the week is Shawnee Heights’ Taryn Dial.

Dial has played four years of volleyball and softball for the T-Birds, along with two years basketball. She is wrestling this year as well.

Outside of sports, Dial is president of the Student Council, president of T-Birds Together, treasurer of Spirit Club, a three-year member of National Honor Society, three-year member of LINC Crew and two-year member of Fellowship of Christian Students.

She also volunteers at the VA, Lulac, Special Olympics, Harvesters and coaches youth sports teams.

Dial maintains a 4.5 GPA. Up next, she will attend MidAmerica Nazarene University to play volleyball and dual major in Biology and Chemistry as a Pre-Med Student

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police early Tuesday were guarding a vehicle that had been reported stolen following an...
Two juveniles in custody after shots fired during early-morning incident in southwest Topeka
View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
Crews respond to a two-vehicle wreck on SW Wanamaker Rd. at SW 30th Terr. Jan. 4, 2022.
Wanamaker Rd. reopens following two-vehicle wreck
Dylan Wymore, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the early morning hours of Tue., January 4, 2022.
Topeka man arrested for threatening to kill family members, responding officers
105 E. Valley St., Wamego
Wamego woman critically injured in accidental shooting involving small child

Latest News

Minnesota running back Ky Thomas (8) gets away form West Virginia safety Saint McLeod during...
Topeka High alum Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
Players named to 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl roster
Brett Schwartz poses with his mother and father (Anna Schwartz and Brad Schwartz) after signing...
Santa Fe Trail’s Brett Schwartz commits to Nebraska
Santa Fe Trail's Brett Schwartz commits to Nebraska