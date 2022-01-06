Passerby helps two men escape burning truck in Jackson County

DENISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A passerby is being credited with helping rescue two men from their burning pickup truck after it crashed and rolled Thursday morning in rural Jackson County, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, which was reported around 8:40 a.m. just west of Denison on K-16 highway near 198th Road.

The initial report of the crash indicated two people were trapped in the pickup truck, which was on fire.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a passerby stopped and helped remove the windshield before rescuing both occupants of the truck.

Morse said emergency crews arrived to find the truck fully involved in flames.

One of the truck’s occupants was transported by Jackson County Emergency Medical Services to Holton Community Hospital with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, Morse said.

The other occupant was treated at scene and refused further treatment.

In addition to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Emergency Medical Services, the Holton Fire Department responded to the scene.

