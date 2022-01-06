Advertisement

Passerby helps two men escape burning truck in Jackson County

A passerby helped two men escape their burning vehicle after it crashed Thursday morning in...
A passerby helped two men escape their burning vehicle after it crashed Thursday morning in rural Jackson County, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A passerby is being credited with helping rescue two men from their burning pickup truck after it crashed and rolled Thursday morning in rural Jackson County, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, which was reported around 8:40 a.m. just west of Denison on K-16 highway near 198th Road.

The initial report of the crash indicated two people were trapped in the pickup truck, which was on fire.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a passerby stopped and helped remove the windshield before rescuing both occupants of the truck.

Morse said emergency crews arrived to find the truck fully involved in flames.

One of the truck’s occupants was transported by Jackson County Emergency Medical Services to Holton Community Hospital with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, Morse said.

The other occupant was treated at scene and refused further treatment.

In addition to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Emergency Medical Services, the Holton Fire Department responded to the scene. 

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
105 E. Valley St., Wamego
Wamego woman critically injured in accidental shooting involving small child
Jeff Pierce pleaded not guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of...
Former Seaman teacher to change plea in child pornography case
21st and Topeka Blvd.
One taken to hospital following 21st and Topeka wreck

Latest News

Crashes reported on slick roads Thursday in Topeka area
Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury crash late Thursday morning at...
Injury crash reported late Thursday morning in west Topeka
Midday in Kansas
Capitol Federal's John Dicus, left, and United Way of Greater Topeka's president and chief...
Capitol Federal donates nearly a half-million dollars to United Way organizations