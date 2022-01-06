Our MeTV Channel plans a remembrance of Betty White on Sunday

TOPEKA (WIBW) - Pioneer. Icon. Trailblazer. There’s a lot of words that could be used to describe Betty White and her incredible career that spanned over eight decades. It says a lot about how loved she was that people think 99 years old was “too soon.”

MeTV will be remembering Betty White by celebrating some of her iconic TV appearances. We start with one of her best-known roles, that of “the Happy Homemaker,” perky Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. White earned two Emmys for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the role, with an additional nomination after the show’s final season. We’ve picked out some of the best episodes that highlight Sue Ann and Betty White’s incredible comedic talent.

Following The Mary Tyler Moore Show, you can see Betty White as the haughty socialite Betty Harper-Jackson on Mama’s Family. Then, Betty White sets sail on The Love Boat.

It all starts this Sunday, January 9th at 1:00pm on our 13.2 WIBW Channel of MeTV.

