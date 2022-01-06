Advertisement

One taken to hospital following 21st and Topeka wreck

21st and Topeka Blvd.
21st and Topeka Blvd.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a wreck near Central Topeka.

Topeka Police say the person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and has since been stabilized. They say two vehicles were involved in a wreck around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 21st and Topeka Blvd.

TPD says the intersection will be closed for several more hours as they work the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police early Tuesday were guarding a vehicle that had been reported stolen following an...
Two juveniles in custody after shots fired during early-morning incident in southwest Topeka
View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
Crews respond to a two-vehicle wreck on SW Wanamaker Rd. at SW 30th Terr. Jan. 4, 2022.
Wanamaker Rd. reopens following two-vehicle wreck
Dylan Wymore, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the early morning hours of Tue., January 4, 2022.
Topeka man arrested for threatening to kill family members, responding officers
105 E. Valley St., Wamego
Wamego woman critically injured in accidental shooting involving small child

Latest News

Topeka man convicted in 2019 murder
Craig Barnes with the Shawnee Co. Health Department said rapid COVID test providers are now...
Shawnee Co. facing COVID-19 testing strains
An art studio displaying authentic Cherokee art pieces in downtown Topeka held its official...
A new Native American Art gallery officially cut the ribbon
Geary County Health officials recommend COVID-19 tests for anyone with symptoms