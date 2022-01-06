One taken to hospital following 21st and Topeka wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a wreck near Central Topeka.

Topeka Police say the person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and has since been stabilized. They say two vehicles were involved in a wreck around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 21st and Topeka Blvd.

TPD says the intersection will be closed for several more hours as they work the scene.

