A new Native American Art gallery officially cut the ribbon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An art studio displaying authentic Cherokee art pieces in downtown Topeka held its official ribbon cutting Wednesday, Jan. 5, organized by the Great Topeka Partnership.

785 arts is filled with authentic Cherokee art work, including corn husk dolls, red clay jewelry and contemporary arts.

The gallery will feature a new exhibit each quarter, focusing on artists or a particular theme. Classes are also offered for kids and adults to enjoy and learn basketry, doll-making or more about the language.

There are also gifts offered in-store or online.

Lisa LaRue-Baker, the gallerist and teaching artist at 785 arts, said that the goal is to share the Native American culture to others.

The important thing is for people to learn the truth about Native Americans,” said LaRue-Baker. “Not stereotypical things they have seen on cartoons or boxes or things like that and learn about the inspiration and inventions and influence natives continue to have in america.”

LaRue-Baker told 13 NEWS the grand opening will be during this Friday’s First Friday Artwalk with special guest Choogie Kingfisher, a Kituwah Cherokee storyteller and flutist.

785 arts newest location is in the columbian building located at 112 S.W. 6th Ave.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.