Law enforcement agencies implement walk-in accident reporting phase

(Phil Anderson)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two area law enforcement agencies are in a walk-in accident reporting phase due to the winter weather overnight and a high volume of calls in Shawnee County.

The Topeka Police Department issued their warning just after 2:15 Thursday morning.

They said during the walk-in accident reporting phase officers will only respond and investigate accidents of the following:

  • Injury, possible injury, or death to any person
  • Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
  • Hit-and-run incidents
  • Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
  • Any hazardous material situation
  • When the accident results in major traffic congestion
  • When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

TPD asks all other drivers involved in an accident to exchange insurance, registration, and contact information and then call the department at (785) 368-9551 or visit the Law Enforcement Center to report the incident.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office also implemented similar criteria. They said any non-essential travel is strongly discouraged during inclement weather. If a driver is involved in a crash that does not fall under that criteria they should call (785) 251-2200.

The sheriff’s office said the best way to ensure safe travel is to slow down, avoid quick braking and acceleration, find out about driving conditions before you go, buckle up, turn on your headlights when wipers are activated, and never use cruise control in winter weather conditions.

