KDHE expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to children 12-15

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the CDC, The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 booster for immunocompromised children.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot for children between the ages of 12-15. According to the KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) announcement, the booster must be administered 5 months after the primary doses were received.

Additional eligibility includes any children between the ages of 5-11, that are moderately or severely immunocompromised, can receive an additional primary dose of the vaccine 28 days (about 4 weeks) after the second dose was administered.

The KDHE release states that 36,474 out of 68,476 children who have completed the primary series of doses are now eligible to receive the booster.

The recent CDC changes also allow others to get the Pfizer-BioNTech booster sooner than usual, 5 months after the primary series.

The CDC did not change the waiting period between the primary dose and the booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (2 months) and the Moderna vaccine (6 months).

“It has been proven that that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective and is the best tool to protect you and your loved ones from serious illness, hospitalization and death,” said Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary. “Our hospitals continue to report that the large majority of patients hospitalized with COVID, particularly those on ventilators, are not vaccinated. Today’s announcement to expand eligibility opens up the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to an additional 36,000 children who received their primary series at least 5 months ago. The Pfizer booster shot is shown to increase the neutralizing antibodies by 25-fold compared to just two doses. Now is the best time to get the booster shot or get the primary series if you have not gotten it to protect yourself and your family.”

Upon authorization, more than 2,000 COVID vaccine providers can begin administering the booster shot, or the additional primary doses, to those eligible.

