Kansas Treasurer visits Capper Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation welcomed one state official through its doors Thursday.

State Treasurer Lynn Rogers spent the morning speaking with Capper Foundation leaders, and running through trials designed to show the perspective of people dealing with certain disabilities. Rogers says the experience will help his team better understand and serve Kansans living with disabilities.

“We wanted our whole team to understand what it’s like to live with a handicap, so that we can be more understanding, more appreciative of what individuals that deal with that on a daily basis go through,” Rogers said. “I think it will help us serve that community much better.”

One of Rogers’ responsibilities as Treasurer is to manage Kansas ABLE accounts, a program that allows Kansans living with disabilities to put aside money for future expenses without losing their eligibility for assistance programs.

