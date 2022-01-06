Kansas school board OKs $425K for outgoing superintendent

GARDNER, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City, Kansas, school board has approved a $425,000 severance package for the district’s superintendent, who is leaving her post just a day before a newly-elected conservative majority who campaigned on ousting her takes office.

The Gardner Edgerton School District board last month approved the severance package covering the remaining 18 months of Superintendent Pam Stranathan’s contract, according to the Kansas City Star, which obtained the separation agreement through an open records request. The package covers Stranathan’s salary and benefits through June 2023, when her contract was set to expire.

Stranathan’s resignation takes effect Sunday. On Monday, new members take office, giving the board a 4-3 conservative majority.

That conservative majority was elected on its opposition to Stranathan’s policy of remote learning and mask requirements in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the country, school board meetings have reflected the deep political divide over masks in schools, COVID-19 vaccines and testing requirements and how racial issues are taught.

